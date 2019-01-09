Edmonds CC awarded $92.6K job skills grant to train Crane aerospace workers

Edmonds Community College was awarded a job skills grant to offer customized training to more than 200 Crane Aerospace & Electronics workers at its Lynnwood headquarters.

A $92,628 Job Skills Program (JSP) grant provided by Washington’s State Board for Community and Technical Colleges Workforce Education Department will fund training for Crane mechanical assemblers to improve their skills in basic computer applications or to become fully certified IPC technicians in Electronic Assemblies/Repair and Modification of Printed Boards and Electronic Assemblies. The training could begin as early as January with a completion date of June 30.

“Training incumbent and newly-hired employees is critical to the continued growth, culture, and sustainability of most companies, including Crane Aerospace & Electronics,” said Mary Heffernan Trester, Edmonds CC’s director of Continuing Education.

JSPs provide funding for customized, short-term, and job-specific training for eligible businesses using dollar-for-dollar matching grants. Grants are awarded to educational institutions that partner with employers to undertake a JSP project. The participating employer must match the grant amount with cash or in-kind program support.

If your company is interested in receiving JSP funding for training, contact Mary Heffernan Trester at [email protected].

Edmonds CC’s Continuing Education offers professional development classes and certifications, manufacturing training, and lifelong learning opportunities. For more information, go to ce.edcc.edu.