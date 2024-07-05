Edmonds brings the red, white and blue for the Fourth

A Children’s Parade participant takes a wild ride on a dinosaur.
Veterans from VFW Post 8870 lead the parade.
Parade spectators.
Parade Grand Marshal Teresa Wippel. (Photo by Glen Nelson)
Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen. (Photo by Ralph Sanders)
Edmonds Citizen of the Year Dr. Robb Scarr.
Lynnwood’s Mr. Kleen Car Wash is a regular parade participant.
North Sound Church received the Most Patriotic award.
Holy Rosary School was represented.
A delegation from Edmonds College.
Gold Star Family memorials.
Pacific Little League float.
With President and CEO Daniel Johnson at the helm, right, the Edmonds Waterfront Center sets sail during the parade.
A martial arts demonstration.
Rotary Club of Edmonds promoted its September Oktoberfest event.
Edmonds City Councilmember Neil Tibbott rode his bicycle.
The Edmonds Food Bank collected peanut butter and jelly from parade-goers.
Local Girl Scouts donated boxes of cookies to the Edmonds Food Bank. (Photo by Matt Waldron)
The Asian Service Center publicized its Dragon Boat Festival planned for Aug. 1.
Lillyan Hendershot of the Edmonds Chamber Foundation.
Meadowdale High School cheerleaders.
Kaia from Bothell tells friend Bronson from Mukilteo to smile for the photo.
Comstock Jewelers was represented on Edmonds’ vintage fire truck.
Emerald Sea Sirens was named the Best Decorated.
Edmonds School District musicians.
Edmonds Marsh Advocates.
Rocco Lynn gets a sticker from an Edmonds police officer and they talk Seattle Supersonics.
Matthew Yglesias fires up the barbecue for parade.
Latin Dancing Horses. (Photo by Vince Barnes)

Thousands of spectators lined downtown streets Thursday for the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Fourth of July parade — a small-town tradition that has been around since 1907. Veterans proudly marched, horses deftly pranced and school musicans kept the beat, much to the delight of an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers.

The chamber also announced the following award winners from the more than 100 parade entries:

Most Patriotic: North Sound Church

Most Original: Pacific Little League Softball All-Stars

Funniest: Edmonds Running Club

Best Decorated: Emerald Sea Sirens

Chamber Trophy: Workhorse Co-Working

— Photos by Julia Wiese unless otherwise noted

