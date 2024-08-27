Edmonds’ Bloom Academy ribbon cutting marks school’s opening

The Bloom Academy held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 23, launching its first 2024–2025 school year for grades 1 to 8. Located at 7125 224th St. S.W. on the border of Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace, the new nonprofit school is an extension of Bloom’s current preschool. When fully enrolled, the school will have about 90 students across all grades.

“This year we are starting with grades 1 to 5, and we have 25 students to start,” said Head of School Miriam Dressler.

Dressler and Karen Gobright started Bloom Early Education (BEE) in 2009 as a teacher training and early education consulting company. In 2014, it became an education center for 3- to 5-year-olds.

In 2023, Dressler decided to open another school to better serve the community’s students. She said in an earlier interview that The Bloom Academy serves children who are struggling with learning in a traditional school setting. “Our inclusive classrooms were showing a lot of positive outcomes for all kinds of learners, which was something that the [public] school system did not seem to be able to cope with,” Dressler said. “We do feel that we fill that gap where neurotypical and neurodivergent children can successfully learn together.”

After spending many months looking for a place that also has an outdoor space for students, she and Gobright found a vacant building that used to be a dental lab.

The Bloom Academy also has a student-run cafe that sells baked goods, hot and cold beverages and other snacks. “Cafe participation is open to third to eighth graders and runs as a business with jobs, responsibilities and operating hours,” Dressler said. “Students interested must interview, honor their position obligations and fully operate the cafe, from baking to selling to cleaning (under the overall supervision of a faculty member). The Bloom Café is open for business to parents and students during selected times during school hours.”

In addition to the cafe, there is a multi-purpose room where students can play, attend school performances, do their homework and other activities; two study rooms for older students; and a library and classrooms that are grouped by grades, such as first and second grades.

“We are excited, hopeful and grateful for the awesome support we have had from the families and the community.”

The first day of school is Sept. 3.

— Story and photos by Nick Ng