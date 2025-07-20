Edmonds Block Party rolls out 2025 food lineup

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce is turning up the flavor for this year’s Edmonds Block Party with a drool-worthy lineup of food vendors on the grass just outside the beer garden on Friday and Saturday. From street tacos to smoked brisket, they’ve got something for every kind of foodie. Here’s what’s cooking:

Bad Chancla – Bringing bold Latin American bodega vibes with killer sandwiches and rice bowls.

– Bringing bold Latin American bodega vibes with killer sandwiches and rice bowls. The Victor Tavern – Classic American comfort food is coming in hot: cheeseburgers + chips, juicy chicken sandwiches and melty grilled cheese.

– Classic American comfort food is coming in hot: cheeseburgers + chips, juicy chicken sandwiches and melty grilled cheese. 88 Cues – Filipino flavors done right. Think Pansit, Adobo, Lumpia, Suman and more authentic eats.

– Filipino flavors done right. Think Pansit, Adobo, Lumpia, Suman and more authentic eats. Kathmandu MoMoCha – Steamy Himalayan dumplings + gluten-free pakoras? Say less.

– Steamy Himalayan dumplings + gluten-free pakoras? Say less. Tacos El YoYo – Street-style tacos packed with flavor and fresh homemade agua frescas to wash it down.

– Street-style tacos packed with flavor and fresh homemade agua frescas to wash it down. PaellaWorks – Droppin’ serious Spanish flavors with traditional paella loaded with chorizo, chicken, shellfish and seasonal veggies.

– Droppin’ serious Spanish flavors with traditional paella loaded with chorizo, chicken, shellfish and seasonal veggies. Ziegler’s Brautwurst Haus – Sizzlin’ brats, curly fries and classic fair-style corndogs. Yes, please.

– Sizzlin’ brats, curly fries and classic fair-style corndogs. Yes, please. Johnny Slaws Barbeque – Low and slow brisket and pulled pork, stacked with all your favorite BBQ sides.

Got a sweet tooth? Here are the treat vendors for Family Day on Saturday.

Pop-N-Tyme Kettle Korn – You’ll smell it before you see it. They’ll be poppin’ nonstop, serving up sweet, salty, freshly made kettle corn all weekend long.

– You’ll smell it before you see it. They’ll be poppin’ nonstop, serving up sweet, salty, freshly made kettle corn all weekend long. Seattle Pops – Cool down with handcrafted, all-natural popsicles in a variety of bold and refreshing flavors.

– Cool down with handcrafted, all-natural popsicles in a variety of bold and refreshing flavors. Hood Canal Freeze Dry Candy & Sweets – Classic treats with a space-age twist. Freeze-dried candy and ice cream to keep things sweet and

– Classic treats with a space-age twist. Freeze-dried candy and ice cream to keep things sweet and Café Guerum – Tiramisu like you’ve never had it — multiple flavors, plus fresh-baked cookies to round out your dessert game.

The chamber is grateful for the support of the commercial sponsors who help make the Edmonds Block Party possible. Stop by their booths during the event — they’ve got some fun surprises, giveaways, and activities lined up just for you.

Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda and Hyundai

State Farm Insurance

Edmonds Hero Ace Hardware

Banner Bank

Frontier Dermatology

BelRed Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical

VIP tickets are going fast and already 50% sold out. If you are looking for a VIP experience that includes limited seating and bistro tables for prime Main Stage viewing, plus exclusive access to a VIP bar and portable toilets, make sure to secure your tickets now before they are gone.

The Edmonds Block Party is the Chamber’s annual fundraising event, supporting year-round programming and services for local businesses and residents. Your attendance helps us continue building a vibrant Edmonds community with our free community events year-round. Presenting sponsor include Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda and Hyundai and our other fantastic sponsors State Farm Insurance, BelRed Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical, Frontier Dermatology, Edmonds Village, Jessen Architects, Edmonds Hero Ace Hardware, Village Transmission, and Brain Law Injury of Seattle.

Block Party Hours:

Friday, Aug. 8: 3–10 p.m. (21-plus only)

Saturday, Aug. 9: Noon–10 p.m. (All ages)

For full lineup details, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit: edmondsblockparty.com