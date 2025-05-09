Edmonds Author & Speaker Series presents "Wild in Seattle" with author David B. Williams May 22

Award-winning natural history writer David B. Williams will talk about his book, Wild in Seattle, during the next Edmonds Waterfront Center Author and Speaker Series event Thursday, May 22.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.
Williams is an author, naturalist and tour guide whose award-winning books include Homewaters: A Human and Natural History of Puget Sound and Too High and Too Steep: Reshaping Seattle’s Topography, as well as Seattle Walks: Discovering History and Nature in the City. His newest book, Wild in Seattle: Stories at the Crossroads of People and Nature is a collection of essays from his free weekly Substack newsletter, the Street Smart Naturalist.
Subtitles and closed captioning will be provided for guests who are deaf and hard of hearing. The Waterfront Center also offers Assistive Listening devices available to check out or connect with your smart phone.
Reserve your seat online here. Walk-ins are welcome the night of the event based on available seating.
The event is co-sponsored by the Edmonds Bookshop and the My Neighborhood News Network. The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.
