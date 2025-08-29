Edmonds Author and Speaker Series presents Bryan Johnston of ‘Deep in the Woods’ Sept. 25

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The latest in the Edmonds Author & Speaker Series features Bryan Johnston, author of Deep in the Woods, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Johnston’s book explores the 1935 kidnapping of 9-year-old George Weyerhaeuser, heir to one of the wealthiest families in the U.S.

It was a crime even the FBI must have considered fantastic and absurd. In 1935, 9-year-old George Weyerhaeuser is snatched off the streets two blocks from his Tacoma home. The boy is kept manacled in a pit, chained to a tree and locked in a closet, leading to the biggest manhunt in Northwest history. The caper plays out like a Hollywood thriller with countless twists and improbable developments. Perhaps the most astonishing thing of all, though, is how it ends.

Bryan Johnston is a local author and 11-time Emmy award-winning writer/producer. His past books include Death Warrant (fiction), Almost Live: The Show that Wouldn’t Die (non-fiction), and J.P. Patches: Northwest Icon (non-fiction). He lives in Lake Forest Park with his wife, two children and one large Goldendoodle. His one wish in life is for the Mariners to reach the World Series in his lifetime.

Subtitles and closed captioning will be provided for our guests who are deaf and hard of hearing. The EWC also offers Assistive Listening devices available to check out or connect with your smart phone. Tickets are $7.50. Reserve your seat online here. Walk-ins are welcome the night of the event based on available seating. Online ticket sales end at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25.

The event is sponsored by the Edmonds Waterfront Center, My Edmonds News and the Edmonds Bookshop.