Edmonds Arts Festival Weekend kicks off in style with traditional mid-week party

Beth Sanger picks up her tickets at the welcoming booth.
Among the student art on display was Shrimp! by Meadowdale High School senior Madeline Rutledge.
The lower level walls in the Frances Anderson center were lined with student art submissions.
These three faces were among the juried art submissions.
L-R: Arts Festival Foundation organizer Barbara Norgaard-Reid, Lindsey Echelbarger, Rick Steves, Shelley Wee and Caroline Echelbarger.
Joe Herr and Cheryl Sawlee celebrate their purchase of this wooden whale sculpture.
City of Edmonds Arts and Cultural Affairs manager Frances Chapin shares a moment with Edmonds-based sculptor David Varnau.
Margaret and Tom Mesaros with Marni Muir.
Potent by Scott Anslett was among the juried art on display and available for sale.
Aaron Crawford performs.
Attendees were served Chocolate Bolo de Bolacha, a delicious Portuguese dessert.
Guests were treated to an Edmonds sunset from the library patio.
When the sun went down, the music shifted to danceable favorites and guests filled the dance floor.

It’s never too early to start the weekend, especially when it’s the annual Edmonds Art Festival.

Things got underway Wednesday evening as more than 400 ticket holders gathered at the Frances Anderson Center and the Edmonds Library Plaza for the annual Celebrate the Arts party. The evening began with viewing juried art and student art in the Frances Anderson gym and several classrooms, after which attendees moved to the Plaza for food, drink, music and dancing.

A Father’s Day weekend tradition, the Edmonds Arts Festival runs Friday through Sunday June 16-18. Hours are 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Learn more here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel

