Edmonds Arts Festival selects Bear Carpenter for 2023 poster art

A vibrant original acrylic painting titled Main Street View by Edmonds artist Bear Carpenter has been chosen to represent the 2023 Edmonds Arts Festival. The painting is an iconic Edmonds viewpoint that reflects his expression of Edmonds from the spectacular view at the crest of the hill. The scene showcases downtown Edmonds, Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains framed by an incredible sunset. “They are happy colors depicting a brighter mood even when skies are gray,” Carpenter said.

Raised in Oceanside, California, the 1970s SoCal surf scene informed Bear’s early watercolor work of coastal surroundings. Turning to acrylics in 2015, his work reflected an appreciation of streetscapes, historic buildings and ocean waves. Surfing days are now long gone from his daily life as the Pacific Northwest provides new creativity.

His style is primarily self-taught, and his acrylics today have been influenced by those many years as a watercolorist. Carpenter was mentored by San Diego watercolorist Dan Camp, honing techniques in the studio and Plein-air painting of San Diego beach towns, local landmarks and California missions. At that time, some of his watercolors depicting coastal scenes and missions were accepted into the Ruth Mayer Gallery in Laguna Beach, California.

He finds inspiration for painting in his hometown on Puget Sound, yet a surf vibe still shows up in the artist’s work. Often, a red van appears in Bear’s paintings. It is a personal homage to the old surfer and the first vehicle he owned, a 1968 white VW van.

His original acrylics of local streetscapes and well-known beach spots in San Diego County became popular among locals and tourists. Bear sold work at Art on the Green, North Coastal Art Gallery in Carlsbad, CA, and the Pier Plaza Art Affaire in Huntington Beach, CA. He has found a similar experience at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market and through his participation in the Edmonds Art Walks. His work can be found at Crow and Cole Gallery & Art Studio.

As the festival’s 2023 featured artist, Bear’s paintings will be on display and for sale in the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center. In addition, he will have a booth on the festival field where his work will be sold.

The Edmonds Arts Festival will run Father’s Day weekend, June 16-18, 2023 at the Frances Anderson Center. 700 Main St., Edmonds. Learn more at edmondsartsfestival.com and facebook/edmondsartsfestival.