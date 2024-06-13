Edmonds Arts Festival Party draws record crowd

The annual Edmonds Arts Festival kicked off in style Wednesday evening with the traditional Arts Festival Party, where attendees had the opportunity to view and purchase original art from several juried galleries. According to Edmonds Arts Foundation officials, 550 tickets were sold — 200 more than last year — making this the biggest kickoff party in recent history.

After viewing the art, attendees were invited to move to the Library Plaza for gourmet appetizers, delectable desserts and fine beverages while listening – and dancing – to a varied selection of rock and roll performed by the Dogtones.

But the big reason for coming this year – and all years – is to celebrate and support the arts in Edmonds and participate in the opening event of the annual Edmonds Arts Festival.

The festival will run Friday through Sunday, is free to attend, and in addition to the galleries in the Frances Anderson Center will include hundreds of artist booths where visitors can purchase original works by Northwest artists including paintings, sculpture, jewelry, garden art, clothing and much more.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel