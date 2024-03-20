Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery Arts announces this year’s jurors

The 67th annual Edmonds Arts Festival, to be held June 14-16, has announced its jurors for the 2024 Gallery Arts portion of the festival. Jurors select Gallery Arts participants and will award $10,000 in prizes across all categories. According to Gallery Arts Co-directors Janet Jensen and Melissa Wadsworth, this year’s EAF jurors are:

Chris Holt: Paintings, Watercolor, Pastel

Che Lopez: Prints, Drawings, Mixed Media 2D, Miniatures and Small Paintings

Barbara Wyatt: Sculpture, Artisan Works and Small Artisan Works

James Lorentsen: Photography and Digital Art

“We are excited for another fantastic year of receiving high-quality art submissions for our galleries,” Jensen said. “These talented jurors will help ensure that a diverse range of styles is represented for a truly dynamic show.” To apply, artists can go to: www.edmondsartsfestival.com/apply.

Chris Holt is a Northwest native who received his bachelor of arts/bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Washington in art and graphic design in 1992. He recently graduated from the Gary Faigin Atelier at Gage Academy of Art in Seattle. Holt is known for his strong compositions, visual storytelling, and thought-provoking symbolic paintings. His award-winning paintings have been featured in several Northwest galleries. www.chrisholtstudio.com.

Che Lopez has been a teaching artist for more than 25 years. A proud Chicano artist, he is experienced as an animator, graphic designer, and illustrator. Lopez graduated from Cornish College of the Arts and has worked as a traditional cell animator, web designer and commission artist. He is a Signature Member of the Northwest Watercolor Society, as well as a member of the Puget Sund Group of Northwest Artists and the American Watercolor Society. He is currently the visual art teacher at Atlas High School in West Seattle. www.artofche.com.

Barbara Wyatt says she found her way to the ceramics studio in 1996, taking classes in pottery design at Edmonds College. She has been teaching ceramics there for the past 10 years, which has honed her appreciation for problem solving as she helps students to accomplish their creative goals. Recently, she has focused on “statement work” — producing pieces that have their own voice. She has taken part in the Edmonds Studio Tour for 10 years. Wyatt is an award-winning artist, taking first place in sculpture at the EAF 2018 show. www.barbarawyatt.com.

James Lorentson is a Pacific Northwest-based fine art wilderness photographer, outdoor guide and landscape photography mentor. As Lorentson tells it, in 2010 he saved up for his first digital camera, and three years later he moved to Seattle to pursue his passion for creating high-quality metal and acrylic photographic prints. His photography has been featured in galleries and sold to individuals and businesses around the country. Lorentson writes about photography on his website blog, www.jameslorentson.com.

To view juror biographies and their artwork, go to the festival website at www.edmondsartsfestival.com.

There are two different call for entries this year that artists can enter. Call 1 is for Main Gallery paintings, watercolor, pastel, sculpture and artisan works, as well as photography and digital art submissions. Call 2 is for the Small Works Marketplace of miniatures, small paintings and small artisan works. Artists are advised to go to the festival website to read the full prospectuses prior to entry.

The 67th Edmonds Arts Festival will take place June 14-16 at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds. It is one of the longest running art festivals in the Northwest and draws more than 30,000 visitors to view 2D and 3D artwork displayed in three galleries. Each year, Gallery Arts showcases juried art from more than 400 regional artists.

Edmonds has the distinction of being Washington State’s first Certified Creative District for its unified recognition of the importance of the arts across all sectors. Every artwork purchased at the Edmonds Arts Festival helps to fund scholarships and grants for community art projects and public art. For more information, visit www.edmondsartsfestival.com.