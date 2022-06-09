Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation party set for June 15

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Celebrate the Arts Party is set for Wednesday, June 15 on the plaza at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center.

Get early access to view the juried art galleries at the Edmonds Arts Festival, enjoy an evening of fun with friends, drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music by Aaron Crawford while supporting a great cause.Tickets are $75 if purchased before the event, $100 at the door.

All proceeds support the arts through instructional grants, scholarships and public art.

Tickets are available at this link.