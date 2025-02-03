Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation opens applications for 2025 art student scholarships

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation announced that applications for its 2025 Art Student Scholarships are now open to eligible students. These scholarships provide financial assistance to aspiring artists pursuing higher education in the visual and creative arts, such as painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, ceramics and digital arts.

The application deadline is April 5, and interviews for new applicants will be from April 17 to 19. There will be an awards ceremony on May 14.

Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to exhibit their artwork and volunteer at the Edmonds Arts Festival in June.

Details about eligibility can be found on the scholarship application website.