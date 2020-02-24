Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation offering scholarships to art students

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is offering scholarships to students who wish to pursue a degree in arts-related fields. Current seniors within the Edmonds School District and students at Edmonds Community College are encouraged to apply. Past recipients may re-apply every year until graduation if they maintain a focus on the arts.

The application period is open now and the deadline to submit is April 15, 2020. For more information regarding the Art Scholarship program or to apply, visit www.edmondsartsfestival.com/2020-art-student-scholarships/

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation gives more than $80,000 annually for art scholarships, educational grants to schools, and community grants to area non-profits; additionally it has given more than $1 million for public art installations and special projects throughout Edmonds. All profit from the annual Edmonds Arts Festival in June goes toward funding the foundation’s programs.