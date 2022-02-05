Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation offering scholarships for local art students

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is offering scholarships to students who plan to study a visual arts-related curriculum at college. All students who live within the Edmonds School District or who attend Edmonds College are eligible to apply. Students who have received a foundation scholarship in the past can apply for a renewal award.

Last year, the foundation awarded $40,000 in scholarships to 21 students. The art student scholarships are fully endowed through the foundation board and include two individually sponsored scholarships: the Sambataro Award and the Mummy Award.

“With the pandemic still having effects on students and their goals, the financial difficulties it caused continue to be problems for our students and their families, so we’re pleased to continue offering these scholarships and support art students in our community,” said Scholarship Committee Chair Barbara Norgaard-Reid. “Scholarships are more important than ever for budding young artists who want to develop their skills through higher education.”

Each year, the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are residents of the Edmonds School District service area, and who have a strong interest in the visual arts. Students may re-apply each year that they remain in a visual arts curriculum. Awardees are selected based on their application, interview, and portfolio presentation.

The foundation plans to share scholarship winners’ work on its social media channels as a way to celebrate their accomplishments. If you follow the foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, their work will be in your feed after awards have been announced in late April.

For more information and updates about the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, sign up for the email list at www.edmondsartsfestival.com/subscribe. Support the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation at www.edmondsartsfestival.com/foundation/donate.