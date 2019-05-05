Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards grants to district schools

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has awarded 25 Art Instruction Grants in 14 Edmonds School District schools this year, totaling over $26,000.
The following educators have received grants:
- Emily Czerwonka, Beverly Elementary, Chihuly’s Belagio
- Mark Granchai, Cedar Valley Community School, We are One World Mosaic
- Sara Harman, Cedar Valley Community School, Paint Night Program
- Jennifer Yi, Hazelwood Elementary, Technology and Art
- Nanette Peppin, Maplewood Co-op, Storytelling in Art and Literature
- Brandy Houllahan, Mountlake Terrace Elementary, Little Hawk Art K-3 & Little Hawk Art 4-6
- Molly Martin, Oak Heights, Clay Sculpture: Bird on Nest
- Leslie Wilkie, Sherwood Elementary, Art Enrichment Classes
- Kimberlie Brayman, Spruce Elementary, Nevelson Sculpture with Docent
- Carrie Hamilton, Westgate Elementary, Continuing Art Ed: Staff/Docents
- Amy Barnes, Alderwood Middle School, Ceramic Wall Pockets
- Elizabeth Rurey, Brier Terrace Middle School, Patterns in Nature Print Making & Soul Mask
- Tiffany Davis, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Environmental Scanography
- Tanya Johnson, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Raku Firing
- Julie Perrine, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Raku Vessels
- Aleksy Aluf, Meadowdale High School, Mark Making & Mural Making
- Samantha Tesch, Meadowdale High School, Throwing Our Worries Away & Raku Pottery with Seattle Pottery
- Samantha Tesch +4, Meadowdale High School, Meadowdale Arts Week Activities
- Carla Rosebrook, Scriber Lake High School, Glass Fusing
- Erin Zackey, Edmonds Heights K-12, Art of Science with Ceramics & Edmonds Heights Garden Art