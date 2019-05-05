Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards grants to district schools

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has awarded 25 Art Instruction Grants in 14 Edmonds School District schools this year, totaling over $26,000.

The following educators have received grants:

  • Emily Czerwonka, Beverly Elementary, Chihuly’s Belagio
  • Mark Granchai, Cedar Valley Community School, We are One World Mosaic
  • Sara Harman, Cedar Valley Community School, Paint Night Program
  • Jennifer Yi, Hazelwood Elementary, Technology and Art
  • Nanette Peppin, Maplewood Co-op, Storytelling in Art and Literature
  • Brandy Houllahan, Mountlake Terrace Elementary, Little Hawk Art K-3 & Little Hawk Art 4-6
  • Molly Martin, Oak Heights, Clay Sculpture: Bird on Nest
  • Leslie Wilkie, Sherwood Elementary, Art Enrichment Classes
  • Kimberlie Brayman, Spruce Elementary, Nevelson Sculpture with Docent
  • Carrie Hamilton, Westgate Elementary, Continuing Art Ed: Staff/Docents
  • Amy Barnes, Alderwood Middle School, Ceramic Wall Pockets
  • Elizabeth Rurey, Brier Terrace Middle School, Patterns in Nature Print Making & Soul Mask
  • Tiffany Davis, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Environmental Scanography
  • Tanya Johnson, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Raku Firing
  • Julie Perrine, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Raku Vessels
  • Aleksy Aluf, Meadowdale High School, Mark Making & Mural Making
  • Samantha Tesch, Meadowdale High School, Throwing Our Worries Away & Raku Pottery with Seattle Pottery
  • Samantha Tesch +4, Meadowdale High School, Meadowdale Arts Week Activities
  • Carla Rosebrook, Scriber Lake High School, Glass Fusing
  • Erin Zackey, Edmonds Heights K-12, Art of Science with Ceramics & Edmonds Heights Garden Art

