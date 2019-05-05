Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards grants to district schools

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has awarded 25 Art Instruction Grants in 14 Edmonds School District schools this year, totaling over $26,000.

The following educators have received grants:

Emily Czerwonka, Beverly Elementary, Chihuly’s Belagio

Mark Granchai, Cedar Valley Community School, We are One World Mosaic

Sara Harman, Cedar Valley Community School, Paint Night Program

Jennifer Yi, Hazelwood Elementary, Technology and Art

Nanette Peppin, Maplewood Co-op, Storytelling in Art and Literature

Brandy Houllahan, Mountlake Terrace Elementary, Little Hawk Art K-3 & Little Hawk Art 4-6

Molly Martin, Oak Heights, Clay Sculpture: Bird on Nest

Leslie Wilkie, Sherwood Elementary, Art Enrichment Classes

Kimberlie Brayman, Spruce Elementary, Nevelson Sculpture with Docent

Carrie Hamilton, Westgate Elementary, Continuing Art Ed: Staff/Docents

Amy Barnes, Alderwood Middle School, Ceramic Wall Pockets

Elizabeth Rurey, Brier Terrace Middle School, Patterns in Nature Print Making & Soul Mask

Tiffany Davis, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Environmental Scanography

Tanya Johnson, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Raku Firing

Julie Perrine, Edmonds-Woodway High School, Raku Vessels

Aleksy Aluf, Meadowdale High School, Mark Making & Mural Making

Samantha Tesch, Meadowdale High School, Throwing Our Worries Away & Raku Pottery with Seattle Pottery

Samantha Tesch +4, Meadowdale High School, Meadowdale Arts Week Activities

Carla Rosebrook, Scriber Lake High School, Glass Fusing

Erin Zackey, Edmonds Heights K-12, Art of Science with Ceramics & Edmonds Heights Garden Art

​​​​​​​