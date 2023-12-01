Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation awards art instruction grants for 2023-24

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation has awarded $10,125 in grants that promote arts education in schools. These grants are designed to provide students in the Edmonds School District with art education opportunities they may not otherwise have access to. Applications are due Nov. 1 of next year, and grants must be completed by the end of the school year in June.
This year’s grant awardees are:
Meadowdale Middle School — sketchbooks for 8th graders, $475
Meadowdale High School — collage with guest artist, $275
Meadowdale High School — printmaking supplies, $525
Maplewood School — Urban Artworks mural project, $1,500
Oak Heights Elementary — art supplies for all, $1,500
Terrace Park School — clay for kids, $510
Scriber Lake High School — 3D design clay project, $1,500
Scriber Lake High School — fundamentals of art, $1,500
Chase Lake Elementary — color and form and social and emotional learning, $660
Lynnwood High School — portrait photography guest speaker, $180
Spruce Elementary, Lynndale Elementary, Cedar Valley Elementary, Martha Lake Elementary, Mountlake Terrace Elementary, Oak Heights Elementary — Building clay programs in the district: instruction for educators, Julie Perrine $1,500
