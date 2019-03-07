Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation accepting applications for community art grants

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is now accepting applications for community art grants. Grants may be awarded to local non-profit, 501c3 organizations that provide arts-related education programs, projects, or services.

Applications will be evaluated on how they will enhance our community through art experiences and education in the visual, performing, or literary arts.

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation provides grants to a wide array of both small and large non-profit organizations. Some of the recipients in the last two years include the Edmonds Bird Festival, Edmonds Arts Commission, Girl Scouts, Latino Educational Training Institute, DeMiero Jazz Festival, Edmonds Center for the Arts, Edmonds Senior Center and many more. Projects included providing art materials for classes for seniors, Girl Scout camp art classes, teen art activities, maintenance of public art, cultural dance programs, museum family art maps, art display cabinets and high school music concerts.

The grant application form is available online at the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation website, www.eaffoundation.org. The application requires specific information about the organization applying and how the grant funding will be used to serve the community. Grant amounts vary from $250 to $3,000.

For questions about grants, contact Susan Loreen via email at [email protected].