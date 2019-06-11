Edmonds Arts Festival celebrates 62 years June 14-16

For 62 years, the Edmonds Arts Festival has been putting on a remarkable community event that’s about artists, aspiring artists, and people who like art. It’s also about the idea of being part of an arts-friendly town whose people work together to create and participate in this annual event.

The festival’s longevity is thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who work countless hours, including an all-volunteer 20-member board. The festival brings in more than 240 Artists Booths for visitors to view and purchase art, 20 food concessions at three food courts and a variety of entertainment types that appeal to all ages performing at a beautiful outdoor amphitheater.

Art galore

Because the Festival is increasingly being recognized as a premier event, serious art buyers will find numerous artists displaying and selling fine art. Many of this year’s artists are new to the festival, offering selections that have been previously unavailable. Artists will be selling paintings, hand-made furniture, mixed media, sculpture, fine hand-crafted jewelry, and much more.

In addition to the artist booths, three art galleries offer local and regional artists an opportunity to display and sell their artwork as well as receive monetary awards. The festival is especially proud of the very successful student art exhibit. Hundreds of works by Edmonds School District students are displayed and recognized through awards. An Artist-in-Action area, where artists with the Edmonds Art Studio Tour demonstrate and explain their techniques, provides educational opportunities for aspiring artists and curious patrons.

For the kids

School district music students are given the opportunity to perform and be recognized at the outdoor amphitheater and other locations throughout festival grounds. There is also a place just for the kids. At Kids Create, children are guided in art enrichment activities and given hands-on opportunities to create arts and crafts projects they can take home.

Giving back

All profit from the annual Edmonds Arts Festival goes toward funding the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation’s programs. The foundation gives more than $80,000 annually for art scholarships, educational grants to schools, and community grants to area non-profits; additionally it has given more than $1 million for public art installations and special projects throughout Edmonds.

Join the festivities

Whether you’re a serious art buyer or looking for a great day of family fun, plan on attending the Edmonds Arts Festival on Father’s Day weekend, June 14-16. Admission and shuttle bus services are free. The festival is held on the Frances Anderson Cultural Center campus, 700 Main St., in Edmonds. (Sorry, no dogs allowed except for service dogs per city ordinance.) Find out more at edmondsartsfestival.com.