Edmonds Arts Festival announces 2024 poster artist

A leisurely stroll on a windswept Edmonds beach, with clear skies, brisk air and a setting sun — soakin up the beauty of the waterfront, especially after a string of rainy days.

As you scan the landscape one last time as the sun disappears, you’re rewarded with a jaw-dropping glow off of that majestic mountain to the north, Mount Baker.

This is the view that Seattle landscape artist Heidi Farina captures in her painting, Gloaming on Mount Baker, to be featured as the 2024 poster art for the Edmonds Arts Festival, according to a news release.

Farina’s painting showcases Mount Baker over the Salish Sea at twilight. The alpenglow warmly illuminates the monolithic mountain, contrasted by dynamic, turbulent waves breaking on the beach. The color palette of yellows, pinks, and purples on the mountain and soft blues, yellows, and grays on the water emphasizes the beautiful scene.

Farina’s art is inspired by Pacific Northwest landscapes, including mountains, forests and sea. She began university majoring in Fine Art, focusing on Oil Painting and Sculpture.

After moving from Ohio to Wyoming, pulled towards two different passions, she majored in Ecology and minored in Fine Art, while commuting to Colorado to teach snowboarding at A-Basin every weekend.

While Farina ended up in Ecology/ Genetics as a full-time career for 15 years, her love of art continued and meshed well with her love of mountain state ecology and adventures. In the past 15 years she has moved from Wyoming to California to Washington, with mountain and ocean terrain guiding her activities and shaping her inspiration source along the way.

Eventually that inspiration led her full circle, to a full-time art career. Farina now lives in North Seattle with her husband of 17 years and 3-year-old daughter.

“The western states’ terrain are rugged, remote, beautiful, and awe-inspiring,” Farina said. “My goal is to share with you some of the most beautiful spots in this world through my art and help foster an appreciation for preserving these sacred places.”

As the 2024 Festival’s 2024 featured artist, Farina’s paintings will be on display and for sale in the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center. In addition, she will have a booth on the Edmonds Plaza.

For more of Farina’s art, visit https://circle-magnolia-w7be.squarespace.com or a full body of her work can be found on Instagram@HeidiFarinaArt.

The poster will be available for purchase during the Edmonds Arts Festival at the Festival Store. The Edmonds Arts Festival runs Father’s Day weekend, June 14-16 at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main Street, Edmonds. Learn more at edmondsartsfestival.com.