Edmonds Arts Commission seeks applicants for International District banner project

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission is requesting qualifications from artists/graphic designers interested in creating designs for permanent cut metal banners to be attached to 14 existing street light poles in the Edmonds International District on Hwy 99.

Up to seven artists will be selected based on qualifications and compensated to create 2D graphic design-only proposals, according to a news release. Selected designs will be fabricated and installed by the City.

Applications are due March 28. See the information page and RFQ online for more information.

The opportunity is open to artists and creatives including graphic designers and other artists who work in 2-dimensional media who reside in the Pacific Northwest.

The permanent banners must be visually effective from both sides and add visual identity to the Edmonds International District compatible with existing artwork and/or cultural context of the neighborhood and themes of nature and the local environment. See the information page and RFQ online for more detailed information and to apply.