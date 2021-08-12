Edmonds Art Studio Tour in person Sept. 18-19; preview select artists during Edmonds Arts Festival Aug. 27-29

The Edmonds Art Studio Tour will be in person this year, opening artists’ studios to those interested in purchasing handmade works and learning more about each artist’s creative process.

The artists are selected to participate in the annual studio tour based on specific criteria, including a connection to the community. These artists have agreed to safely show their work while adhering to the restrictions on gathering in person. During the weekend of Sept. 18-19, the public can tour their studios, where all artists will be featuring their work and will be available to discuss their creative process and some will be sharing demonstrations. Their work, much of it for purchase, is currently featured on each artist’s website, and all are accessible via the Edmonds Art Studio Tour website at www.edmondsartstudiotour.com.

This year’s studio tour is made possible by the volunteer time of the participating artists, the generous financial contributions of our sponsors, and funding from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation and the Edmonds Arts Commission Tourism Promotion Fund through the City of Edmonds Lodging Tax fund.

Select artists from the 2021 Edmonds Art Studio Tour will be hosting a preview sale of their works at the Edmonds Arts Festival. Tour artists will be available to answer questions about their work as well as the tour, and facilitating sales of any work visitors may wish to take home. In addition, there will be live demonstrations of their techniques throughout the weekend. Note that proceeds from these sales will benefit both the festival and the artists.

Edmonds Arts Festival: Aug. 27-29

Studio Tour Artists in Action on the Plaza

650 Main St., Edmonds (above the Edmonds Library)