Edmond School District High School Students of the Month for September 2024

The Edmonds School District has named its September 2024 High School Students of the Month. Each student is recognized for their academic accomplishments, extracurricular involvement, leadership qualities, acts of kindness and other attributes that make them unique.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Mio Masunaga

This school year I have had many wonderful opportunities to demonstrate my passion for community building and learning at Edmonds-Woodway. Most notably as the ASB President, a captain of the cross country team, and a student in the full IB Diploma program. I prioritize being involved in the school in a variety of different ways. I do this to create connections with students so I am able to make positive impacts within my leadership positions. I’m super excited to see what the rest of my senior year brings!!

Abel Mekonen

I am the ASB Executive Tech Officer, BSU Treasurer, and DECA Vice President of Competitions. In everything I do I try to leave a positive impact with all my peers, either by helping people with homework or giving advice on difficult situations. Outside of school I have volunteered at the Edmonds Food Bank and participated in a mentorship program at College Place with BSU. With these experiences I have been able to cultivate my leadership, communication, and organizational skills. Beyond these skills I have grown over the years academically, becoming the student I am today. Overall, I am proud to represent my school as one of the students of the month.

Scriber Lake High

Joe Adler

I make an effort to be at school every day and complete all tasks and assignments given to me. Even though I believe this is the norm, not everyone thinks the same way, and that’s perfectly fine with me. People live their lives in their own way, and I believe that being a good leader means not trying to change their habits but incorporating them into any group when possible. I do well at Scriber Lake because everyone is on their own path. Even though my school habits are different from others, I still want to help them get through the day by being kind, respectful, and someone they can talk to. My success throughout high school wouldn’t exist without the kindness and thoughtfulness of the staff. I just want to say that the teachers, counselors, and staff across our schools play a vital role in our development, and I thank you all.

Lynnwood High

Sammy Holmer

My name is Samantha Holmer and I’m a senior at Lynnwood High School. I’m a captain and starting outside hitter on the volleyball team, which has been to state the last two years, earning an 8th and 3rd place finish for 3A. In 2023 I received a team-voted MVP award and district-voted 2nd team all-WESCO. This year I’m also a member of Leadership, as I wanted to find more ways to get involved with school spirit and connect with the students at Lynnwood High School. I also have a passion for working with and teaching kids, which only grew through my summer job as a camp counselor at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club. I’ve been going to the Boys and Girls Club since 3rd grade, so it’s a full circle moment to be able to come back and be a role model for young children. I’m so grateful for this honor, and will continue striving to serve my community and lift up those around me.

Cainen Huffman

I spend my time in school trying to be involved in many different activities. One of which is my participation in ASB which allows me to help create a school community where everybody can feel as though they can succeed and thrive. I am heavily involved with DECA which has not only helped me find goals that I can pursue in life but also improve my speaking and problem solving skills. I try to be as creative and original as possible and I always want to try and push others to be the best possible people they can be.

Mountlake Terrace High

Jeslyn Vuong

Jeslyn is awesome. She is not just a leader, she is an all around great person. Kind, considerate, hard-working and ambitious. She is very active in ASB, Key Club, Swimming, and multiple other activities. She is that kid who is always looking for a way to make this school and community better, and does it with poise and integrity.

Bridget Sandwick

Edmonds Heights K12

Ruby Williams

I appreciate being selected for September’s Student of the Month. I’m thankful for all the support from teachers and staff at school, my parents, and for all of my friends.

Meadowdale High

Kai Rowse

First of all I am a proud member of JV tennis here at Meadowdale. I will do swimming as well during the winter. I am apart of the 24-25 link crew that helps the class of 2028 navigate themselves through their freshman year if high school. I am currently enrolled in honors geometry which shows that I excel in my mathematical endeavors. Outside of school, I am an avid hiker and mountain biker. I find being out in nature the most rewarding place to be.

Ciel Gregory

Thanks for selecting me as a student of the month! I am grateful for the recognition as a senior at Meadowdale High School. I may have been chosen for my consistent organizational skills and work ethic. My attentive and detailed notes benefit in all my classes. I aspire to maintain my GPA and attend a 4-year university after graduation.

Sidenote: My grandma expressed interest in reading this so- hi grandma, love you!