Edmond School District High School Students of the Month for October 2024

The Edmonds School District has named its October 2024 High School Students of the Month. Each student is recognized for their academic accomplishments, extracurricular involvement, leadership qualities, acts of kindness and other attributes that make them unique.

Edmonds Heights K-12

EV Frank

I am incredibly honored to have been awarded Student of the Month, and I would like to thank the teachers I have had the privilege of being involved with during my career at Edmonds Heights.

I always strive to be someone who people can reach out to and depend on, whether for academics, friendship or anywhere in between. I have learned how kindness and humanity have an enormous impact on people’s lives.

Being involved with the various classes I’ve had, especially Robotics and ASB, has allowed me to meet, learn and interact with some amazing individuals, for which I am hugely grateful.

I’d like to extend my gratitude once again for this recognition…It truly means a great deal to me.

Sofia Whalen

My school experience has had its ups and downs, but it got a lot better ever since I was switched overnight to Edmonds Heights. I feel very proud of myself for keeping up, especially since there have been some really hard times this past year.

My previous school did not support me academically or emotionally. I have never loved school this much before. Now, I feel I have an awesome support team both at school and at home. I work extremely hard because I know it’s important to me—my biggest goal is to graduate high school this year.

Before, I was really nervous about asking anyone for help with anything. Now, I have a huge confidence boost to do my work on my own. Outside of school, I’ve participated in a 4-H dogs program where I trained and showed dogs. I also volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club and at Little Bit Horse Center, where I worked with kids with disabilities and helped them learn how to ride horses.

As a CIT (Counselor in Training), I read with the kids, played with them, made sure they followed the rules and found it both fun and challenging.

Scriber Lake High

Kaleb Sanderlin

Kaleb is an outstanding student leader in our school community. He is polite, helpful and works hard on his daily assignments. He enjoys working with our staff and is an important part of our school. In the future, Kaleb plans to become a filmmaker.

Rachel Pepera

I came from a school with a horrible environment. Being there was detrimental to my grades and mental health. However, when I came to Scriber I thrived. Every day I’m able to come to school ready to learn and create and maintain good relationships with the staff and students. I do my best to make everyone feel welcome and respected. Ever since my first year here, I’ve continued to persevere even when the going got rough. That is why I was chosen.

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Ellmira Safaryan

When starting the school year, I set myself some goals of staying on task and have been accomplishing those goals. And I am making the best out of this year. 🙂

Ellmira has demonstrated excellent attendance this term, which significantly contributes to her academic success. She is ahead in four classes and consistently shows a positive attitude, making her a pleasure to work with. Her willingness to ask questions when needed reflects her commitment to understanding the material and achieving her goals.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Lilia Pearson Maas

Throughout high school, I’ve made it a priority to support my peers and foster a positive environment, whether by mentoring younger girls in Rainbow and Girl Scouts, helping my robotics teammates learn new skills or simply asking how someone’s day is.

I strive to create spaces where everyone feels valued. By making an effort to check in on those around me and bring excitement and positivity, I’m promoting a culture of respect and kindness in all areas of my life.

My leadership roles have taught me the importance of empathy, and I believe that kindness not only strengthens our community but also inspires others to be their best selves. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute and uplift those around me, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.

Jathurson Srikumar

Hard work and enthusiasm are what drive my character. I seek challenges through the IB program, as I view the best way to learn is to actively test my abilities. Beyond academics, I want to inspire and support others, which is why I take on leadership positions.

From being a section leader in Philharmonic Orchestra, serving as secretary of NHS at Edmonds-Woodway, to representing student voices as part of the Superintendent Advisory Committee, I contribute my skills to create positive change at my school and more. High school has been at times a rocky journey, but my peers and the adults that make up the EW community have been my source of strength. For that, I am ever grateful. Warrior power!

Lynnwood High School

Andy Le

I believe I was selected as Student of the Month because of my hard work both in academics and in sports. I am captain of Lynnwood High School’s dance team, and I’ve been doing the sport for three years. Having a leadership role has taught me a lot of lessons, and I am proud to have learned more about myself and the role of being a leader. I also have a 3.8 GPA and have worked diligently in my classes, and I am grateful for this recognition from the staff.

Gwendolyn McCrummen

I am an officer in multiple clubs, such as being president of HOSA, secretary of NHS and PR of CCC. I am captain of the girls wrestling team and have been successful in multiple AP classes since sophomore year.

I volunteer often for hospitals, STEM and medical based organizations, and I am currently trying to upstart my own volunteer organization. In the future, I want to be able to help others by being a part of the healthcare field— so patience and empathy are really important characteristics for me to keep in mind everyday.

I try my best to be aware of everyone’s different situations, and I find it fascinating and so cool how everyone has different interests and personalities that they can express.

Meadowdale High

Mila Yovzhii

Mila Yovzhii is a new transfer to our school and is already investing in our community. She is currently a senior and is a peer mentor in third period, helping other seniors so they can graduate also.

Beckett Cruz

I would like to nominate our sixth period TA, Beckett Cruz. He has been instrumental in helping students and parents in the afternoons and is always willing to help.

Mountlake Terrace High

Alani Downing-Rios

Katarina Moye