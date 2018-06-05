Editor at large: Feeding deer at Nara Park, plus a hike and dinner in Kyoto

Nara Park is full of deer.

As in, if you visit Nara Park, you will definitely see hundreds. A tourist map I picked up before entering the park estimates there are 1,200 wild deer in the park, though I would bet there are more.

Local folklore states the deer were once thought to be messengers from a god. They have since been stripped of religious status, but are considered to be national treasures and are protected.

They are friendly, though, especially to tourists who have special shika senbei, or deer crackers. Vendors are available every few hundred meters where you can buy a pack of 10 crackers for $1.50. The deer crowd around those who had just purchased crackers, eager for a snack.

Most of the deer are polite. The approach those with crackers and offer a quick bow of their head to ask for a cracker. However, the deer that hang around the cracker vendors are more aggressive, tugging on shirts and purses to let you know they are hungry. One deer with large antlers charged a small child preoccupied with another deer.

The deer are the main reason we decided to visit Nara Park, and I must say we were not disappointed.

The deer we encountered ranged from the most polite, approaching us slowly with a polite bow and kindly accepting crackers when offered, to the most aggressive, poking us in the behind with their large antlers and chewing on our clothes until we gave in. We even encountered several baby deer, too small to be interested in crackers, but the nursing mothers happily accepted extra on baby’s behalf.

The deer meander through the streets alongside tourists. Some areas of the park are fenced off so the deer can retreat from crowds of people. Some enjoyed being petted while others wanted to be left alone. The deer are also intelligent enough to wait for pedestrians to start crossing vehicle-friendly roadways before entering such streets.

But the deer were hardly the only things we saw in Nara. The park is huge, and around the exterior are several temples, shrines and museums. Todaiji Temple is the largest wooden structure in the world and houses an exceptionally large statue of Buddha. Kohfukuji Temple contains a notable five-story pagoda. There are several locations that touch the park that we did not visit.

And outside each one were the deer.

The deer are clearly the mascots of the city. Street vendors sell several deer-themed items, including small figurines, deer-shaped churro-like pastries, hats, purses and stuffed animals. Images of deer are painted on light poles and manhole covers. Signs at the entrance to the park warn tourists that some deer are friendly, but others will kick or bite to get cookies.

While walking around the park, we were approached by a class of about 10 kids that I estimated were 12 years old. They were learning to speak English. We stick out as Americans, so they took the opportunity to practice with us. One particularly brave student asked if they could take a picture with us, reading directly from his Japanese-English phrase book and looking at us for assurance he asked correctly. We smiled and agreed, and we were quickly surrounded by the students making a peace sign with their right hands. We joined, and laughed later knowing those kids will always remember the time they met Chris and Natalie from Seattle in Nara Park.

We spent about half a day in Nara before

returning to Kyoto, which was our destination after Osaka.

After checking into our hotel, we dashed to Fushimi Inari-taisha, a shrine consisting of a hike up a small mountain. Thousands of torii gates line the ascent. It took us about an hour and a half to reach the top and return, but the views of the tranquil forest abutting the bustling cityscapes were worth it.

After the climb, our first night in Kyoto involved mostly walking around at night and enjoying an exceptionally delicious dinner of soup and gyoza from a well-known ramen place tucked away down a small alley. A line waited outside the door to be seated at either a shared large table or a counter. We got a corner of the table, full of travelers on this particular night. I heard at least three languages being spoken, other than Japanese or English.

— Story and photos by Natalie Covate

Lynnwood Today editor Natalie Covate is writing about her latest travel adventure.