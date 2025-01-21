Edible gardens topic of Feb. 1 class at Mountlake Terrace Library

Join Lisa Taylor, author of the Maritime Northwest Garden Guide and Your Farm in the City at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 for a spirited discussion about the many benefits of growing an edible garden.
During the session you will:
– Explore the fundamental gardening practices for a successful organic, edible landscape and discuss criteria for selecting edibles.
– Learn how to include edibles among your existing landscape.
– Explore how selecting edible landscape trees, shrubs and annuals can feed the family year-round.
– Discover how growing vegetables vertically, in containers and raised beds can help you to reimage your garden and maximize your food production.
– Identify vegetable and fruit varieties that are best suited to small-space gardening.
– Investigate delicious ways to eat what you grow.
– Discover food preservation strategies so that thrifty gardeners can extend the harvest throughout the year.
The class includes a hands-on activity that you can make and take home with you.
Advance registration is required at this link.
The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.
