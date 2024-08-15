Economic Alliance hosts annual summer networking event at Lake Stevens Aug. 29

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) will host the 14th annual Summer Networking from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at The Mill on Lake Stevens – in collaboration with the City of Lake Stevens and Greater Lake Stevens Chamber of Commerce.

This event provides a casual networking opportunity for all local business leaders and members of the greater Lake Stevens community and Snohomish County.

“Events like our Summer Networking provide invaluable opportunities to build connections and foster collaboration within our communities,” said Wendy Poischbeg, Interim President and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County. “We look forward to partnering with the city and local chamber to bring together business leaders and community members in Lake Stevens.”

In addition to a variety of games and activities, a summer food menu will be provided by Alexa’s Cafe & Catering with an assortment of wine and beer available.

The admission fee is $35 – $45 and includes food and one entry into a raffle with prizes including a pair of round-trip tickets courtesy of Alaska Airlines. Buy tickets here.

For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org/Events or email info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.