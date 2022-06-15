Economic Alliance’s Garry Clark to speak at Juneteenth celebration June 19

Garry Clark, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, will deliver a “Juneteenth Kind of Father’s Day” spoken word presentation at the Lift Every Voice Legacy’s (LEVL) second annual Juneteenth Festival of Freedom June 19 at Esperance Park, 7830 222nd St. S.W.

Free food, outdoor games, face painting. and arts and craft for children and families are among the planned activities throughout the day, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The song, spoken word and dance performances will began at 1:30 p.m. In addition to Clark, the event will feature performances by the Washington Diamonds Drill Team & Drumline, Northwest Tap Connection and gospel singer Tyler Beauchamp.

LEVL is hosting the event in collaboration with Community Transit and Snohomish Black Heritage Committee, with support from YWCA Seattle King Snohomish, Girls on the Run Snohomish County and Feed Me Hospitality and Restaurant Group.

The LEVL community organizing committee and supporters include representatives from Lynnwood, Shoreline, Edmonds, Montlake Terrace, Marysville and Everett. with special support from Lynnwood City Councilmember Shirley Sutton, Liz Woodard and Steve Woodard, who is a Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember.

Juneteenth – also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day – marks the day when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 and informed the last enslaved outpost of African Americans in the Confederate South that they were no longer under bondage.