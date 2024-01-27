Economic Alliance Snohomish County to host Snohomish County Transportation Update Feb. 6

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) is sponsoring a virtual event, Coffee Chats: Snohomish County Transportation Update, on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Community members are invited to join for a comprehensive update on transportation projects, focused on highlighting Sound Transit’s progress on the Lynnwood Link Extension.

The event, moderated by Wendy Poischbeg, interim president and CEO of EASC, will feature key leaders in transportation:

Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive / Vice Chair, Sound Transit Board of Directors

Cassie Franklin, mayor, City of Everett / Member, Sound Transit Board of Directors

Christine Frizzell, mayor, City of Lynnwood / Member, Sound Transit Board of Directors

Ric Ilgenfritz, CEO, Community Transit

Randy Harlow, executive project director, Lynnwood Link

Eric Widstrand, North Corridor development director, Everett Link Extension

The discussion will revolve around topics such as the latest updates on the Lynnwood Link Extension, insights from transportation experts, and discussions about the county’s evolving transportation landscape.

“At Economic Alliance Snohomish County, we recognize the significance of robust transportation systems in fostering economic growth,” says Poischbeg. “This Coffee Chats session provides an opportunity for our community to connect with influential figures and gain insights into the advancements that will impact us all.”

This interactive event will take place on from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 6 via Zoom. This event is accessible to all and free to attend. RSVP here to receive the Zoom livestream link.