Economic Alliance Snohomish County presents Coffee Chats: Legislative Session Wrap Up March 12 Economic Alliance Snohomish County is sponsoring a virtual event, Coffee Chats: Legislative Session Wrap Up, on Tuesday, March 12. Attendees can expect to gain insights into the key outcomes of Washington’s 2024 legislative session and the impact and benefits to Snohomish County. There will also be time allotted for participants to ask questions. Guest speakers include Sen. Marko Liias, 21st Legislative District; Rep. Carolyn Eslick, 39th District; Rep. Strom Peterson, 21st District; and Shelly Helder, state lobbyist with Gordon Thomas Honeywell. The discussion will be moderated by Wendy Poischbeg, interim president and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County. Hosted by EASC, Coffee Chats are a series of virtual events that offer discussions on relevant business topics. “As our community navigates the complexities of legislative decisions, it is crucial for businesses to stay informed,” says Poischbeg. “Coffee Chats offer an excellent platform for dialogue and understanding, facilitating our collective efforts to foster a thriving regional economy.”

This interactive, free event will run from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. via Zoom. RSVP here to receive the Zoom livestream link. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or email info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.