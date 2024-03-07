Economic Alliance Snohomish County presents Coffee Chats: Legislative Session Wrap Up March 12

L-R: Sen. Marko Liias, Rep. Strom Peterson

Economic Alliance Snohomish County is sponsoring a virtual event, Coffee Chats: Legislative Session Wrap Up, on Tuesday, March 12.

Attendees can expect to gain insights into the key outcomes of Washington’s 2024 legislative session and the impact and benefits to Snohomish County. There will also be time allotted for participants to ask questions.

Guest speakers include Sen. Marko Liias, 21st Legislative District; Rep. Carolyn Eslick, 39th District; Rep. Strom Peterson, 21st District; and Shelly Helder, state lobbyist with Gordon Thomas Honeywell. The discussion will be moderated by Wendy Poischbeg, interim president and CEO of Economic Alliance Snohomish County.