Economic Alliance Snohomish County hosting community forum on DEI in Economic Development April 11

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC), in collaboration with the City of Snohomish, Snohomish Chamber of Commerce and the Historic Downtown Snohomish Association, is hosting the IDEA Forum (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Accessibility) on Thursday, April 11.

Sponsored by Community Transit, The IDEA Forum aims to ignite dialogue and action concerning the significance of diversity, equity and inclusion in driving economic prosperity for all, the alliance said in a press release.

“As we navigate the complexities of an evolving demographic landscape, it’s clear that fostering diversity, equity and inclusion isn’t just morally imperative; it’s vital for sustaining Snohomish County’s economic prosperity,” said Wendy Poischbeg, EASC interim president and CEO. “Addressing barriers to equitable opportunities in education and workforce development is paramount.”

The event will feature a panel of experts representing diverse viewpoints from small businesses, education, workforce development, and local government. Together, they will delve into the shifting demographics in Snohomish County, the challenges posed by an aging workforce and the pivotal role DEI frameworks play in fostering innovation, collaboration, access to resources and long-term community resilience.

The event will take place from 4-6 p.m. at the Carnegie Building, 105 Cedar Ave, Snohomish. Attendance is free and open to the public, but registration is required due to limited seating. Click here to RSVP.

The Economic Alliance Snohomish County is the county’s largest regional economic development organization and countywide chamber of commerce.