Economic Alliance of Snohomish County to present free Business Resiliency Forum Nov. 3

The Economic Alliance of Snohomish County will present a free virtual Business Resiliency Forum Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Program highlights include:

– A presentation on the “State of Talent,” by Dr. Jenée Myers Twitchell, Washington STEM

– A presentation on “Addressing the Workforce Shortage” by Joy Emory, Workforce Snohomish

– A panel on “Talent Shaping Our Workforce,” featuring

Dr. Amit Singh, Edmonds College

Dr. Daria Willis, Everett Community College

Dr. Paul Pitre, Washington State University Everett

James McCaffery, Western Washington University

– Breakout rooms on the following topics:

Hiring in 2022 — Ty Reed, Workforce Snohomish and Doug Evans, Equus Workforce Solutions

Resiliency Tool Kit — Janet Toth, Small Business Development Center

Innovation Mindset — David Voetmann, Edmonds College

Attracting Talent — Internship, Mentorship and Worksite Tours / Angie Sievers, Snohomish STEM Network

What Washington Employers Need to Know — Celia Nightingale, Washington State Department of Labor and Industries

Cultivating Dynamic Talent in Snohomish County

How to Retain Talent

RSVP to receive the Zoom link. Registered attendees will receive the link prior to the event.