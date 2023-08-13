Economic Alliance of Snohomish County summer networking event at Edmonds Waterfront Center Aug. 24

Put on your best Hawaiian shirt and join the Economic Alliance of Snohomish County for an evening of Hawaiian-themed fun from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.
Join regional business leaders and enjoy a menu of Hawaiian-inspired food and beverages provided by Shooby Doo Catering. Commemorate the evening with snaps in a 360-degree photo booth from Flash Frenzy Foto. Dance to tunes provided by music sponsor Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy yard games on a grassy knoll just feet from a sandy beach, along with networking games and more.
Admission includes food, networking, a drink ticket and one entry to win a raffle with prizes including a pair of roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines.
You can RSVP here.
