Economic Alliance hosting virtual update on affordable housing and homelessness Dec. 10

Economic Alliance Snohomish County (EASC) invites the community to participate in a discussion focusing on housing and homelessness in Snohomish County. The virtual event will take place from 8:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 via Zoom.

Local experts will address affordable housing needs, current initiatives to combat homelessness and potential legislative measures as the 2025 session in Olympia approaches.

The panel includes Chris Collier, program manager at the Housing Authority of Snohomish County; Tina Vlasaty, deputy director of LISC Puget Sound; Rachel Downes, director of strategic initiatives at Housing Hope; Bobby Thompson, executive director of the Housing Consortium of Snohomish County; and John Hull, CEO of Everett Gospel Mission. Wendy Poischbeg, interim president & CEO of EASC, will moderate the conversation.

“As our region continues to face significant housing challenges, this conversation is crucial,” Poischbeg said. “It’s an opportunity to understand the scope of the crisis, highlight effective solutions, and mobilize our community for action as we head into a pivotal legislative session.”

The event is free to attend. RSVP here to receive the Zoom livestream link: https://bit.ly/CC_Housing. For more information, visit EconomicAllianceSC.org or contact info@EconomicAllianceSC.org.