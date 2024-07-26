Ecology upgrades Washington air quality map in time for wildfire smoke season

With the 2024 wildfire season underway, the Washington Department of Ecology has launched an enhanced air quality monitoring map that the agency said will help Washingtonians track air pollution and take steps to protect their health and the health of their families.

Ecology said it has made the air monitoring map easier to use on smartphones and tablets, and it can be downloaded to a smartphone or desktop computer. The map draws the most accurate and real-time data available from the state’s network of more than 80 air quality monitoring stations, providing a color-coded guide to pollution levels based on the national Air Quality Index (AQI).

Along with tracking the particle pollution found in smoke, the map offers data about levels of ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide, where available. There is also a five-day forecast for predicted impacts from wildfire smoke.

“Providing accurate and reliable air quality information is a key service we provide to the people of Washington,” said Kathy Taylor, manager of Ecology’s air quality program. “Now we have added more information to our interactive air quality map and made it even easier to access, so everyone can protect themselves from the dangers of smoke and other forms of air pollution.”

A new feature shows local air quality information for 16 communities where Ecology is working to expand air monitoring and improve air quality under the state’s Climate Commitment Act.

Other enhancements include:

– A list of monitoring sites by AQI, county, or by searching a location.

– An interactive graph for each site showing air quality trends for seven days.

– Historical hourly air quality data back to 2007.

– Information about burn bans and burning restrictions.

– Improved accessibility features for visually impaired users.

The new map is available at ecology.wa.gov/AirQualityWA, where it can also be downloaded.