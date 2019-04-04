ECA presents New York Gilbert And Sullivan’s new production of The Mikado April 13

New York Gilbert And Sullivan’s (NYGASP) all-new production of The Mikado will be performed at Edmonds Center for the Arts on Saturday, April 13, featuring costume design by Quinto Ott, set design by Anshuman Bhatia, conceived and directed by David Auxier, and produced by David Wannen.

The evening begins with a free pre-show artist talk from 6-6:40 p.m. in the theatre, followed by a pre-show happy hour and food plates (available for purchase) from Shooby Doo Catering. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

Producer David Wannen and members of the cast of the all-new The Mikado will lead the pre-show discussion with the arts community, a remarkable story of how and why this new production of The Mikado was created. Topics include NYGASP’s reasons for inclusive audition practices, diverse casting, organizational listening, working with cultural advisors, and utilizing context to bring classics into the 21st century, all while balancing staying true to the original composer’s and playwright’s intentions.

This all-new, critically acclaimed production of The Mikado premiered in New York at The Kaye Playhouse in January of 2017. The production represents a great deal of work between NYGASP and the Asian-American theatrical community in New York; and serves an example of a cooperative effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusive practice with classic works of art. From the advisory committee to the creative team, the production is a wonderful result of people listening to each other and working through problems and differences.

According to an ECA announcement, the production starkly contrasts historical treatments of The Mikado in several ways. A NYGASP original prologue, written by director David Auxier, is introduced that provides the audience with a context for the work, primarily highlighting Gilbert’s influences from the Japanese and setting up the in-dream setting of The Mikado itself. The character representation onstage- from the principals to the chorus- are of a decidedly Victorian English company, with fantastical highlights and juxtapositions between an imagined Japan and anachronistic elements from 1880s London; fueled only by Gilbert’s own imagination.

Tickets to The Mikado are $39-$69, $15 youth/student, with a 10 percent discount for seniors and military. Call the ECA Box Office at 425-275-9595, go online at www.ec4arts.org, or visit in person at 410 Fourth Ave. N. As a member of TeenTix, the ECA offers $5 tickets to teens at the box office on the day of the performance, pending availability. To become a TeenTix member, register at www.teentix.org.