Eat at Diamond Knot in MLT Nov. 5 and help fund service dogs for veterans

Radio station KKWF 100. 7 the Wolf and American Legion Post 234 in Mountlake Terrace are hosting a fundraiser Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Diamond Knot Brew Pub to support Northwest Battle Buddies, which since 2012 has been providing military veterans in crisis with professionally trained service dogs.

Proceeds from meals served from noon to 4 p.m. at Diamond Knot Nov. 5 will be donated to Northwest Battle Buddies.

Diamond Knot Brew Pub is located at West Plaza, 5602 232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace.