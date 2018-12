Fans of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls basketball teams can support the program and enjoy a good meal out as the same time.

On Saturday, Dec. 8, the Lynnwood Chipotle at 4120-196th St. S.W., Suite 150 will donate 33 percent of proceeds collected between 4 and 8 p.m. to the Terrace girls teams.

Be sure to mention the Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls basketball program to get the purchase counted towards the fundraisers.