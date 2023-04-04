Easter week special services, events at local churches

Easter week affords South Snohomish County churches a special opportunity to invite regular attenders and guests to numerous times of worship, teaching, prayer and reflection, in addition to some fun events for the whole family. Here is a listing of the additional services and events — besides their regular Sunday morning worship schedule — that local churches are offering during Holy Week this year. (If we missed your church, please note details in the comments below.)
Edmonds
Community Christian Fellowship
615 Glen St. (Edmonds Center for the Arts), Edmonds
– Good Friday Services; Friday, April 7; 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church
20406-76th Ave. W., Edmonds
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 6 p.m.
Edmonds Church of God
8224-220th St. S.W., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Meal; Thursday, April 6; 6 p.m.
– Good Friday Stations of the Cross; Friday; April 7; 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
– Easter Egg Hunt; Sunday; April 9; 11:45 a.m.
Edmonds Lutheran Church
23525-84th Ave. W., Edmonds
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.
Edmonds Presbyterian Church
22600-96th Ave. W., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.
Edmonds United Methodist Church
828 Caspers St., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.
– Holy Saturday Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 7 p.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
630-7th Ave. N., Edmonds
– Lenten Penance Service; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.
– Tre Ore Service; Friday, April 7; noon
– Stations of the Cross; Friday, April 7; 2:30 p.m.
– Passion of the Lord; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.
– Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 9 p.m.
Holy Trinity Church
657 Daley Street, Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 6:30 p.m.
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 6:30 p.m.
– Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 6 p.m.
Maplewood Presbyterian Church
19523-84th Ave. W., Edmonds
– Easter Sunday Sunrise Service; Sunday, April 9; 6:30 a.m.
North Sound Church
201 4th Ave. N., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service, Thursday, April 6, 7 p.m.
– Good Friday, Friday, April 7, 7 p.m.
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church
21405-82nd Pl. W., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 6 p.m.
– Stations of the Cross in Labyrinth (self-guided); Friday, April 7; noon – 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Services; Friday, April 7; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
– Community Easter Egg Hunts; Saturday, April 8; 2 and 3 p.m.
– Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 7:30 p.m.
St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church
15224-52nd Ave. W., Edmonds
– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 6 p.m.
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.
– The Great Vigil of Easter; Saturday, April 8; 8 p.m.
St. Thomas More Parish
6511-176th St. S.W., Edmonds
– Holy Thursday Mass; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Celebration; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.
– Holy Saturday Mass; Saturday, April 8; 8:30 p.m.
Westgate Chapel
22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds
– Westgate Kids Good Friday Experience; Friday, April 7; 6-9 p.m.
Lynnwood
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Services; Friday, April 7; 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Creekside Church
18527-60th Ave. W., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Experience; Friday, April 7; 4-8 p.m.
Mill Creek Foursquare Church
1415-164th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.
– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 9; 8, 9:30, 11 a.m.
New Life Church
6519-188th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 9; 9 and 11 a.m.
Northlake Christian Church
19029 North Road, Lynnwood
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.
– The Hoppening Community Event; Saturday, April 8; 9:30 a.m. – noon
Refuge Church
2609 Larch Way, Lynnwood
– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 8:30 p.m.
– Community Easter Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 8; 9:30 a.m.
– Easter Sunrise Service Outdoor; Sunday, April 9; 7 a,m,
Silver Creek Family Church
5326-176th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 8; 10 a.m.
Sound City Bible Church
17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood
– Good Friday Services; Friday, April 7; 6:30 and 8 a.m.
– Community Egg Hunts; Saturday, April 8; 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215-196th St. S.W., Lynnwood
– Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 6; 6:30 p.m.
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 6:30 p.m.
– Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 8; 6:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace / Brier
Brookview Church
22730 Brier Road, Brier
– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 9, 9 and 11 a.m.
Calvary Fellowship
23302-56th Ave. W.., Mountlake Terrace
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 6 p.m.
– Sunrise Prayer Service; Sunday, April 9; 6:30 a.m. at Lake Ballinger Park
Mountlake Terrace Christian Church
5304 232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace
– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
22209-58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace
– Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper (bilingual); Thursday, April 6; 7 p.m.
– Good Friday Celebration of the Lord’s Passion (bilingual); Friday, April 7; 7 p.m.
– Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Mass; Saturday, April 8; 9 p.m.
— By Doug Petrowski
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.