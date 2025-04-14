Easter week services planned at local churches

Local churches (and one Edmonds beach) will be a little busier over the next week as Easter is celebrated on Sunday, April 20, this year.

Five area Presbyterian churches (Edmonds, Calvin, Maplewood, Terrace View and Trinity) will together be conducting an Easter Sunrise Service at Edmonds Marina Beach Park at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 20.

Here is a listing of the additional services and events local churches are adding to their regular schedules and conducting on their home campuses for Holy Week.

Edmonds

Anchor Church

7812-224th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Good Friday at Anchor Church: Friday, Apr. 18; 6 p.m.

Ascension Presbyterian

8223-220th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday dinner and communion: Thursday, April 17; 6:30 p.m.

Calvary Chapel Edmonds

8330-212th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Community Christian Fellowship

615 Glen St., Edmonds

– Good Friday Services: Friday, April 18; 6 and 7:30 p.m.

– Easter Breakfast: Sunday, April 20; 8:45 a.m.

Edgewood Baptist Church

20406-76th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 6 p.m.

Edmonds Church of God

8223-220th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Easter dinner: Wednesday, April 16; 6 p.m.

– Foot Washing Service: Wednesday, April 16; 7 p.m.

– Community Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 19; 11 a.m.

Edmonds Lutheran Church

23525-84th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers Street, Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 6 p.m.

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 20; 9 and 11 a.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 20; 10:15 a.m.

Faith Community Church

10220-238th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service; Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church

1212-9th Ave. N., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17; 6:30 p.m.

Easter Breakfast: Sunday, April 20; 9 a.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

630-7th Ave. N., Edmonds

– Tenebrae Service: Wednesday, April 16; 9 p.m.

– Holy Thursday/Mass of the Lord’s Supper: Thursday, April 17; 6 p.m.

– Tre Ore Service: Friday, April 18; noon

– Good Friday Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 18; 2:30 p.m.

– Passion of the Lord Mass: Friday, April 18; 6 p.m.

– Easter Vigil Mass: Saturday, April 19; 9 p.m.

Holy Trinity Church

657 Daley St., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17; 6:30 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 6:30 p.m.

Maplewood Presbyterian Church

19523-84th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Ash Wednesday Service: Wednesday, April 16; 10 a.m.

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17: 5 p.m.

North Sound Church

404 Bell St., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood Japanese Family Church

7812-224th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 5 p.m.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

21405-82nd Pl. W., Edmonds

– Tenebrae Psalms and Lessons: Wednesday, April 16; 6 p.m.

– Agape Potluck Supper with Eucharist, Foot/Hand Washing and Stripping of Altar: Thursday, April 17; 6 p.m.

– Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 18; noon – 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Services: Friday, April 18; noon and 6 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 19; 2 p.m.

St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church

15224-52nd Ave. W., Edmonds

– Tenebrae Service: Wednesday, April 16; 7 p.m.

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17; 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Services: Friday, April 18; noon and 6 p.m.

– The Great Vigil of Easter Service: Saturday, April 19; 8 p.m.

St. Timothy Lutheran Church

16431-52nd Ave. W., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Tenebrae Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 19; 10 a.m.

St. Thomas More Parish

6511-176th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper: Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m.

– Live Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 18; noon

– Good Friday Passion of the Lord Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

– Easter Vigil: Saturday, April 19; 9 p.m.

Westgate Chapel

22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

– Good Friday Worship Night: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Lynnwood

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Services: Friday, April 18; 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Bethany Church

15414 Ash Way, Lynnwood

– Good Friday Worship Night: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Charisma Christian Center

18820-36th Ave. W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Creekside Church

18527-60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Crossway Fellowship

20610 Cypress Way, Lynnwood

– Upper Room Service: Thursday, April 17; 6:30 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 6:30 p.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood

– Maundy Thursday Dinner & Worship: Thursday, April 17; 5:30 p.m.

– Good Friday Worship: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 19; 1 p.m.

– Sunrise Service: Sunday, April 20; 7:30 a.m.

Maple Park Church

17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

– Easter Sunday Breakfast: Sunday, April 20; 8:30 a.m.

Mill Creek Foursquare Church

1415 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 20; 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

New Life Church

6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 20; 9 and 11 a.m.

Northlake Christian Church

19029 North Road, Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

– The Hoppening community event: Saturday, April 19; 9:30 a.m.- noon

Redemption Lutheran Church

20120 24th Ave. W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Tenebrae Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Refuge Church

2509 Larch Way, Lynnwood

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 8:30 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 19; 9:30 a.m.

– Easter Sunrise Service: Sunday, April 20; 7 a.m.

Renew Church

2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Community Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 20; 9 a.m.

Silver Creek Family Church

5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 19; 10 a.m.

Sound City Bible Church

17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

– Community Egg Hunt: Saturday, April 19; 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, April 17; 6:30 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 6:30 p.m.

– Easter Vigil: Saturday, April 19; 6:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace / Brier

Bethesda Lutheran Church

23406 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

– Easter Breakfast: Sunday, April 20; 8:30 a.m.

Brookview Church

22730 Brier Road, Brier

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, April 20; 9 and 11 a.m.

Mountlake Church

23303-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

– Good Friday Gathering: Friday, April 18; 6:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Christian Church

5304-232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 6:30 p.m.

New Song Church

23501-52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

– Good Friday Service: Friday, April 18; 7:30 p.m.

– Easter Sunday Worship and Festival: Sunday, April 20; 11 a.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

22209 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

– Holy Thursday Mass (bilingual): Thursday, April 17; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Mass (bilingual): Friday, April 18; 7 p.m.

– Easter Vigil (bilingual): Saturday, April 19; 8:30 p.m.

Upper Room Northwest

3702 214th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, April 20; noon





