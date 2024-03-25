Easter week services for local churches

It’s Easter week, and local churches throughout South Snohomish County have planned numerous special services and events to reflect on the holiday and celebrate its importance. Here is a listing of what churches have added to their regular Sunday morning worship schedules this week.

Edmonds

Anchor Church

7812-224th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Easter Egg Hunt & Celebration: Sunday, March 31; 10 a.m.

Calvary Chapel Edmonds

8330-212th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

Community Christian Fellowship

615 Glen St., Edmonds

– Good Friday Services: Friday, March 29; 4 and 6 p.m.

Edgewood Baptist Church

20406-76th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.

Edmonds Church of God

8223-220th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 11 a.m.

Edmonds Lutheran Church

23525-84th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Holy Saturday Service: Saturday, March 30; 7 p.m.

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, March 31; 9 and 11 a.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday; March 31; 10:15 a.m.

Faith Community Church

10220-238th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church

1212-9th Ave. N., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 6:30 p.m.

– Easter Breakfast: Sunday, March 31; 9 a.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church

630-7th Ave. N., Edmonds

– Holy Thursday/Mass of the Lord’s Supper: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.

– Tre Ore Service: Friday, March 29; noon

– Good Friday Stations of the Cross: Friday, March 29; 2:30 p.m.

– Passion of the Lord Mass: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Easter Vigil: Saturday, March 30; 8:30 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, March 31; following 10:30 a.m. mass

Holy Trinity Church

657 Daley St., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Easter Vigil: Saturday, March 30; 6 p.m.

Maplewood Presbyterian Church

19523-84th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Tenebrae Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.

– Easter Sunrise Service (at Edmonds Marina Beach): Sunday, March 31; 6:45 a.m.

Mosaic Community Church

20406-76th Ave. W., Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 5 p.m.

North Sound Church

201-4th Ave. N., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church

21405-82nd Pl. W., Edmonds

– Tenebrae Service: Wednesday, March 27; 6 p.m.

– Maundy Thursday Worship Service and Agape Potluck: Thursday, March 28; 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Services: Friday, March 29; noon and 6 p.m.

– Stations of the Cross: Friday, March 29; noon and 6 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 2 p.m.

– Easter Vigil, Lessons, Renewal of Baptismal Covenant, Eucharist: Saturday, March 30; 7:45 p.m.

St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church

15224-52nd Ave. W., Edmonds

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– The Great Vigil of Easter: Saturday, March 30; 8 p.m.

St. Thomas More Parish

6511-176th St. S.W., Edmonds

– Holy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Easter Vigil: Saturday, March 30; 8 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, March 31; 10:30 a.m.

Westgate Chapel

22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.

Lynnwood

Alderwood Community Church

3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Services: Friday, March 29; 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Charisma Christian Center

18820-36th Ave. W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service; Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Kids Easter Egg Hunt; Sunday, March 31; 11:30 a.m.

Creekside Church

18527-60th Ave. W., Lynnwood

– Experience Good Friday: Friday, March 29; 4-7 p.m.

Crossway Fellowship

20610 Cypress Way, Lynnwood

– Upper Room Service: Thursday, March 28; 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church

3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 1 p.m.

– Easter Sunrise Worship Service: Sunday, March 31; 7:30 a.m.

Good Shepherd Baptist Church

6915-196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Easter Egg Hunt & Breakfast: Sunday, March 31; 9 a.m.

International Bible Christian Fellowship

5823-176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7:30 p.m.

Mill Creek Foursquare Church

1415-164th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service; Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule; Sunday, March 31; 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m.

New Life Church

6519-188th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6:30 p.m.

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, March 31; 9 and 11 a.m.

Northlake Christian Church

19029 North Road, Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– The Hoppening community event; Saturday, March 30; 9:30 a.m. – noon

Northwest Church

19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, March 31; 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Redemption Lutheran Church

20120-24th Ave. W., Lynnwood

– Easter Breakfast: Sunday, March 31; 8 a.m.

Refuge Church

2509 Larch Way, Lynnwood

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March.29; 8:30 p.m.

– Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 9:30 a.m.

– Easter Sunrise Service: Sunday, March 31; 7 a.m.

Renew Church

2721-164th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Sunday, March 31; 9:15 a.m.

Silver Creek Family Church

5326-176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Good Friday Service; Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 10 a.m.

Sound City Bible Church

17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood

– Good Friday Services: Friday, March 29; 6:30 and 8 p.m.

– Community Egg Hunt: Saturday, March 30; 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church

6215-196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

– Maundy Thursday Service: Thursday, March 28; 6:30 p.m.

– The Stations of Peter: Thursday, March 28; noon and 8 p.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6:30 p.m.

– Easter Vigil: Saturday, March 30; 6:30 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace / Brier

Bethesda Lutheran Church

23406-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

– Maundy Thursday Foot Washing, Supper Service:; Thursday, March 28; 6 p.m.

– Good Friday Prayer Vigil: Friday, March 29; 3-7 p.m.

Brookview Church

22730 Brier Road, Brier

– Easter Sunday Services special schedule: Sunday, March 31; 9 and 11 a.m.

Mountlake Church

23303-56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

– Easter Sunrise Gathering (Lake Ballinger Park): Sunday, March 31; 7 a.m.

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 6 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Christian Church

5304-232nd St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace

– Good Friday Service: Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

St. Pius X Catholic Church

2229-58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

– Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper (bilingual): Thursday, March 28; 7 p.m.

– Living Stations of the Cross: Friday, March 29; 5 p.m.

– Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of the Lord Service (bilingual): Friday, March 29; 7 p.m.

– Holy Saturday Easter Vigil Service: Saturday, March 30; 9 p.m.

