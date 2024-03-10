Easter-themed spring craft bazaar March 16 in Lynnwood

Vendors of Snohomish County are hosting an Easter-themed bazaar on March 16 that will offer sweets, treats and Easter Bunny photo opportunities. The Saturday market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

Easter Bunny pictures will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first 25 visitors of each day will receive a “swag bag” containing samples and coupons from the vendors.