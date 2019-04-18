Easter services in Mountlake Terrace

Easter is Sunday, April 21, and a number of local churches are adding special services and events to their regular schedule this sacred weekend. Here are the additional services and events at Mountlake Terrace and Brier churches:

St. Pius X Catholic Church; 22209-58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Veneration of the Holy Eucharist; Thursday, April 18; 7 p.m.

Communion Service & Veneration of the Cross; Friday, April 19; 7 p.m.

Easter Vigil; Saturday, April 20; 9 p.m.

Calvary Fellowship; 23302-56th Ave. W. Mountlake Terrace

Good Friday Service; Friday, April 19; 7 p.m.

Sunrise Service; Sunday, April 21; 6:30 a.m. at Ballinger Park in Mountlake Terrace

Brookview Church; 22730 Brier Road, Brier

Good Friday Service; Friday, April 19; 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Services; Sunday, April 21; 9 and 11 a.m.

Terrace View Presbyterian Church; 4700-228th St. SW, Mountlake Terrace

Maundy Thursday Service; Thursday, April 18; 7:30 p.m.

Community Breakfast and Egg Hunt; Saturday, April 20; 9 a.m.