Easter Bunny brings cheer to streets of Brier

While COVID-19 forced families to celebrate Easter weekend differently this year, the Easter Bunny was not going to let the pandemic stop him from joining the fun.

The popular Easter figure and a small group of supporters and friends took to the streets early Sunday afternoon and circled through a number of Brier neighborhoods, bringing smiles to families who were out enjoying the sunny day.

The one-time event was organized by the Brier Parks and Recreation Board, a group of volunteers who sponsor the city’s egg hunt held annually on the Saturday morning before Easter.

“Our annual Easter egg hunt was cancelled this year due to the virus and so we just wanted to come out and say, ‘hey community, we’re here, we’re still doing something for you; we’re going to be around your neighborhood and waving with the Easter bunny,’ and hoping that it adds a positive cheer,” said Kristin Ficker, a parks and recreation board member.

Ficker led a caravan of six vehicles around the streets of Brier for about an hour on Sunday. Local residents who had gotten word through social media of the impromptu drive-by waited on sidewalks and in yards, then waved when the group — and the Easter Bunny himself — cruised by.

While not on the scale of the city’s usual egg hunt, Ficker was pleased with Sunday’s event. “We’re sad that we didn’t get to do the Easter egg hunt this year but this is something that we can at least do to give back,” she said.

— By Doug Petrowski