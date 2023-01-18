Eastbound I-90 to close between Seattle and Mercer Island on Friday night, Jan. 20

Washington State Department of Transportation tunnel maintenance crews will close eastbound Interstate 90 between Seattle and Mercer Island for regularly scheduled routine maintenance work inside the I-90 tunnels overnight Friday.

All lanes on eastbound I-90 between I-5 and Island Crest Way will close to all vehicles at 11 p.m. Friday night. Additionally, the I-5 and Rainier Avenue South on-ramps to eastbound I-90 will close as well.

Crews complete this routine maintenance in the I-90 tunnels multiple times a year. The work includes inspection of the safety systems, checking and replacing tunnel lights and other tasks. Westbound lanes in both tunnels will receive similar maintenance in the spring.

People traveling to Mercer Island or east from Seattle should use alternate routes such as eastbound SR 520 (tolled route), or I-5 to I-405.