Eastbound I-90 overnight lane, ramp closures scheduled Friday, Dec. 15 between Seattle, Mercer Island

Eastbound Interstate 90 from Seattle to Mercer Island will be reduced to two lanes starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The two right lanes will close and people using eastbound I-90 Friday night should plan for delays and allow extra travel time.

The closure includes:

• 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16: The on-ramp from northbound and southbound Rainier Avenue South to eastbound I-90.

• 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, until 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16: The off-ramp from West Mercer Way to eastbound I-90.

Washington State Department of Transportation tunnel maintenance crews will perform regular, scheduled maintenance in the Mount Baker and Mercer Island Lid tunnels during the nighttime lane closures.

The work includes cleaning and testing fire detection cameras, testing fire hydrants and the emergency phone system, sweeping shoulders and cleaning drains.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.