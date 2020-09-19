East Coast Enzo’s coming to MLT’s Cedar Plaza

The commercial space next to the Cedar Plaza Starbucks in Mountlake Terrace will be filled by East Coast Enzo’s Pizza, which has another location in Everett, according to NextMLT. The Cedar Plaza space has been empty since Papa John’s Pizza closed earlier this year.

East Coast Enzo’s uses the slogan “the original grab-n-go pizza” and appears to have ready-made and made-to-order pizza, pasta, calzones, wings and several sides. Also on their menu are several desserts including cannoli, cinnamon sticks and New York cheesecake.

East Coast Enzo’s Pizza has a 5.0 rating on Facebook, 4.4 on Google and 4 stars on Yelp.

Contractors were seen working in the space this week, NextMLT said.

East Coast Enzo’s is the second new restaurant coming to Cedar Plaza soon. The first was Burbs Burgers, which was reported here.