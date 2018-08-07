Early returns show EMS levy passing, many incumbents leading

Below is a summary of early primary election results, released by Snohomish County Elections on Aug. 7.

South County Fire RFA EMS Levy

Early returns show the South County Fire Regional Fire Authority (RFA) EMS levy passing with 61.01 percent of votes.

This EMS (emergency medical services) levy is a single levy that will replace two separate levies that existed before the RFA was formed — one in Lynnwood and one in the area of the former Fire District 1. The levy rate is 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

Of the 19,170 ballots counted as of Tuesday, Aug. 7, 11,695 voted yes for the levy, while 7,475 voted no.

District primaries

Tuesday’s election also saw several primary races for state Legislature. In each of these races, the top two vote-getters will advance to the November ballot, regardless of party.

1st Legislative District

The 1st Legislative District does not have a State Senate race this year — Guy Palumbo is in the middle of a four-year term.

However, both State Representative positions did appear on the ballot, and both incumbents are leading their two challengers.

For Position 1, Derek Stanford is on top with 65.79 percent of votes. Challenger Josh Colver has 27.27 percent of votes with Colin McMahon trailing with 6.94 percent.

As for Position 2, Shelley Kloba leads with 61.5 percent. Challengers Debra Blodgett and Matt Seymour gathered 32.74 and 5.76 percent of votes respectively.

The 1st Legislative District covers part of south Snohomish County and northeast King County, including the cities of Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Bothell and Kirkland.

32nd Legislative District

For the results of the 32nd Legislative District, click here.

PUD Commissioner

Voters in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace also got to select their choice for PUD Commissioner — and early results show a very close race.

Challenger Rebecca Wolfe, an environmental activist from Edmonds, leads the race with 29.95 percent of votes. Incumbent Kathy Vaughn, of Lynnwood, is not far behind with 29.03 percent of votes. David Chan, a current South County Fire Commissioner, is in third with 28.16 percent. Trailing behind the top three are Maggie Mae with 8.36 percent and Kaili Chickering with 3.89 percent. Mae and Chickering both live in Lynnwood.

In the primary, the PUD Commissioner for District 2 only appeared on ballots within the district. However, in the general election, voters from all over Snohomish County will be able to vote on all commissioner positions. PUD Commissioner District 2 includes Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier, Woodway, Mukilteo and unincorporated areas near those municipalities.

The Snohomish County Public Utility District includes all of Snohomish County plus Camano Island.

Congressional District 2 U.S. Representative

Incumbent Rick Larsen easily topped five challengers in the Congressional District 2 U.S. Representative race.

Larsen won 66.25 percent of votes in Tuesday’s primary.

None of his five challengers got into double digits. Uncle Mover won 7.61 percent of votes, Gary Franco got 7.55 percent, Collin Richard Carlson received 7.48 percent, Brian Luke got 7.2 percent and Stonewall Jackson Bird got 3.9 percent.