Eagle Scout project collects food, cash donations for Cedar Way Elementary food bank

Alexander Bertelsen’s Food4Kids Eagle Scout Project collected over 2,000 pounds of food and a significant amount of cash donations last weekend for the Cedar Way Elementary School food bank.

Bertelsen and other scouts from Mountlake Terrace-based Troop 60 collected donations outside the Cedar Plaza QFC May 13-14.

The project was supported by scouts from five different troops, ranging from south of Seattle to Anacortes. More than 50 volunteers from scouting families participated.

Project organizers offered thanks to the Mountlake Terrace community for supporting the project.