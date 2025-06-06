Eagle Scout builds playground for dogs at Lynnwood’s PAWS shelter

A Lynnwood Eagle Scout has turned a service project into a source of daily joy for shelter dogs awaiting adoption.

Rudransh Bhattacharya, a ninth grader at H.M. Jackson High School in Mill Creek and a member of Boy Scout Troop 49 Lynnwood, constructed play structures for dogs at PAWS (Progressive Animal Welfare Society) as part of his Eagle Scout project.

Made from recycled tires and painted in PAWS’ official orange and blue, the structures give dogs a chance to climb, jump and play, providing exercise while they wait for new homes.

The project took more than 350 hours to complete and involved more than 30 volunteers, including other Eagle Scouts, family and friends. Materials were donated or discounted by local businesses, including Les Schwab Tires and Dunn Lumber.

Two dogs, Tang and Daphne, were among the first to use the new playground. Tang is a high-energy husky who loves toys and attention, and Daphne — who has been at the shelter since December — enjoys the outdoors and car rides, according to Rudransh’s mother Jaishrie.

PAWS encourages adoption and is accepting volunteers and donations to continue supporting animals in need. For more information, visit paws.org.