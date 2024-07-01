E-W boys basketball team earns tournament sweep as AD takes on coaching role

After longtime Edmonds-Woodway boys basketball coach Robert Brown resigned from the post in early June, the Warriors were left rudderless for the start of this year’s important four-week spring practice window.

So, in stepped the school’s athletic director Tyler Geving to serve as E-W interim coach for the month.

After a sterling performance by the team this past weekend, many Warriors fans may want Geving to take on the coaching post permanently — and Geving left open the possibility that he just might consider it.

Edmonds-Woodway finished the spring practice term with a 4-0 record at the three-day WIAA June Scholastic Tournament in Bellevue last weekend. The four wins were against opponents who collectively went 79-21 during the 2023-2024 regular season.

While the Warriors’ victories over Maryville Getchell and Auburn Mountainview were impressive enough (E-W was also credited with a forfeit victory over Roosevelt), it was the team’s 62-60 win over the Auburn Trojans that really stood out, as E-W took down the team that held the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Washington state 3A poll for much of last season — and did so with just five players.

“It was a good win,” Geving said. “I’m just happy for the kids. We only had five guys today due to multiple sports and other things. The five that showed up, in the end they played hard, played their tails off.”

E-W was actually down to just four players on the court for a 28-second stretch late in the second half after Grant Williams suffered a cut above his left eye. The sophomore-to-be had to come out of the game to get the bleeding stopped and the wound bandaged, but returned to action with 1:27 to go.

Then with 15.0 seconds remaining, Williams sunk a running left-hander in the lane to win the game for the Warriors and complete the sweep.

With the official spring practice window now closed, Warriors players will enjoy their summer off (undoubtedly sprinkled in with some open gym time to hone individual skills) until fall tryouts for the E-W varsity, JV and C teams occur under a yet-to-be-named new head coach.

If Geving does throw his hat into the ring and apply for the open coaching post at Edmonds-Woodway, he certainly would have to be considered a serious candidate. His previous coaching experience has all been at the college level as the head coach at Portland State University, a co-head coach at Edmonds Community College and an assistant coach at Highline Community College, Central Washington University, Seattle Pacific University, Seattle University and Portland State.

One issue that may arise concerning a Geving application for the E-W coaching job: Edmonds School District policy states that school athletic directors cannot simultaneously hold that post and a head coaching position. But there have been exceptions made to that rule in certain situations.

When asked on Sunday if he would consider applying for the Warrior boys basketball head coaching job, Geving simply responded with a smile and “we’ll see.”

2024 WIBCA June Scholastic Tournament (Edmonds-Woodway results)

• Edmonds-Woodway 59, Marysville Getchell 50

• Edmonds-Woodway 72, Auburn Mountainview 59

• Edmonds-Woodway 2, Roosevelt 0 (forfeit)

• Edmonds-Woodway 62, Auburn 60